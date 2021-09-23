Tamil Nadu receives 5.5 lakh doses of Covishield from Pune

Chennai :

The consignment landed in the Chennai airport at 12.10 pm on Monday. This is part of the additional doses that the State had requested to conduct special vaccination camps across Tamil Nadu





It may be noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide additional 50 lakh COVID vaccine doses and equal number of syringes every week to vaccinate all uncovered eligible population in the state by October 31.





The State government has been taking drastic measures to control the spread of virus in Tamil Nadu. The State has also intensified all security measures to prevent the spread of possible third wave across the state. In a bid to encourage everyone above 18 years to take their vaccine, the government has been conducting mega vaccination drives during weekends.





In the first drive conducted on September 12, as many as 28,91,021 people were vaccinated at 40,000 camps across the State. In the next week, A total of 16,43,879 lakh doses of vaccines were administered during the second mega vaccination drive. The Health Department had fixed a target of 15 lakh and inoculations over and above the expected numbers were achieved around 6 pm itself.