The hike in GST from 5 per cent to 18 per cent on a few commodities, including readymade items and footwear is condemnable and the traders demand to withdraw the tax otherwise a series of protests would be organised, said Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu president AM Vikkramaraja on Wednesday.

He said, "The Centre also suggested increase in various other products and this has shocked us and we condemn the move."