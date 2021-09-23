Madurai marks 100yrs of Gandhi’s shift to dhoti

Madurai :

It was during his second visit to Madurai on September 22 in 1921, Gandhi on seeing some poor peasants toiling under sun on farm lands at Thenur on September 21, 1921, decided to give up his traditional Gujarati attire and wore dhoti and khadi on the next day in the room (251 A, West Masi Street). The room now functions as ‘Khadi Bhavan’ and remains a historic landmark preserved by the state.





Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, took part in the programme at the Museum and said Gandhi during his lifetime led a life of simplicity. Talking to reporters, she said in each one of us, there’s an element of Gandhi and the great leaders have shown us the way. ‘Khadi’, the hand woven cloth, a light fabric, which’s cool in summer and warm in winter, suits our weather. Khadi is not only a dress, but also a philosophy.





Further to queries, she said after renovating the Gandhi Museum, the government also has the responsibility of taking forward the message to the children and the youth about keeping mind and environment clean.





Earlier, P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Khadi Bhavan and said, “It’s a moment of pride for Madurai, which witnessed the historic occasion.”