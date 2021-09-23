Sold baby girl rescued, 7 held

Thiruchirapalli :

Ariyalur Child Protection Officer Duraimurugan received information that a three-month-old baby girl belonging to V Saravanan (38) and Meena (27) from Vadaveekam near Jayankondam was sold to a couple from Coimbatore. The official, who conducted an inquiry with the support of VAO Selvaraj confirmed the incident and lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case.





Police investigations found that the baby girl was sold for Rs 1.80 lakh to a couple from Coimbatore through Rajendran (56) and Senthil Kumar (41) both from Erode and Muthaiyyan (52) from Manachanallur in Tiruchy.





On Tuesday night, the police secured the baby’s parents Saravanan and Meena . The couple told the police that it was their fourth baby girl so they decided to sell the baby when agent Rajendran approached them.





Police arrested Rajendran, Senthil Kumar and Muthaiyyan. On Wednesay, they rescued the baby and arrested A Venkatesan (41) and Amudha (37) who bought the baby in Coimbatore.