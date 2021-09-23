Gang beheads Dindigul woman in revenge killing

Madurai :

Deputy Inspector General of Police B Vijayakumari, Dindigul Range and Superintendent of Police VR Srinivasan inspected the scene of crime and held inquiries.





Preliminary inquiries revealed that Nirmala Devi, who’s one of the 18 accused in the murder of Dalit leader C Pasupathy Pandian, was murdered in revenge. The severed head of the woman was spotted under a banner of Pasupathy Pandian in front of his house at Nandavanapatti.





The gang attacked Nirmala Devi, who’s a worker under the rural employment guarantee scheme, when she took rest in the middle of the work. Two unidentified men on a bike followed her and committed the crime and sped away.





On January 10 in 2012, Pasupathy Pandian, former leader of Devendra Kula Velalar, was murdered at his house in Nandavanapatti, Dindigul, allegedly by an armed gang over enmity between himself and Subash Pannaiyar, president, Akhila India Nadar Paathukaappu Peravai of Moolakarai, Tiruchendur. In the wake of the murder, Nirmala Devi was named as the fifth accused in the case, sources said.





Based on a complaint lodged by P Saravanakumar, son of the deceased, Thadikombu police have filed a case under Section 302 of IPC. The severed head and torso were retrieved and taken to Government Hospital for post mortem, sources said.