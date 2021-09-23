Tribals seek action against film crew

Coimbatore :

A tribal social worker, who didn’t wish to be identified, claimed that the crew had also axed a few trees for the shoot on the way to Kandivazhi tribal village.





“This region is an elephant corridor and witnesses frequent movement of pachyderms. Inviting a potential danger, the crew has also shot the film on a dry river bed in the area, which used to be visited by several wild animals to quench their thirst. Entry of outsiders should be strictly restricted to prevent conflicts with wild animals. Unless strict action is initiated against the crew, more such people will come for similar purposes,” he said.





In a blatant violation, the crew has run a noisy generator, set up powerful lighting and triggered artificial smoke for the purpose of shooting during morning hours. In addition, a patch of natural greenery was also cleared and flower pots were arranged in the spot. The crew members were all new and they could not be identified.





When queried, an official of the revenue department said that they were unaware of a film shoot nearby the tribal settlement area and assured to look into it.





“An inquiry will be ordered and action taken, if any violation is found,” he said.