Thu, Sep 23, 2021

Defying orders, Tasmac staff took demonetised notes in 2016

Published: Sep 23,202106:01 AM

Despite a standing order from managing director, asking staff not to accept banned notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from November 9, 2016, almost all outlet had claimed that they had done business using demonetised currency.

Representative image.
Chennai:
As per the available RTI reply, at least Rs 72.9 crore worth such notes were used for transaction at the Tasmac outlets with shops in Erode doing business worth Rs 22 crore. “Tasmac officials from many districts, including Chennai, are not disclosing details of such transactions” noted activist Kasimayan.
