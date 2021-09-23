New rules for conduct of exams for diff-abled

Chennai :

Under the new guidelines, differently-abled candidates can choose their scribes and they should be allowed to meet the scribes two days in advance to check and verify whether the scribe will be suitable for him/her or not. Changes in scribes in case of emergency is also permitted.





The candidates are also allowed to have more than one scribe for writing different papers, especially for languages. But, only one scribe will be allowed for one paper. In case, the persons are allowed to take the examination on a computer, they should be allowed to check the computer one day in advance. However, use of own computers will not be allowed. The existing practice of extra or additional time, should be changed to compensatory time and the duration should not be less than 20 minutes per hour of examination.