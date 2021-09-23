State may go to polls along with LS elections in 2024, says EPS

Coimbatore :

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with functionaries to discuss the local body polls in Salem, the Leader of Opposition said that as there is a possibility for an increase in the number of MPs, the MLAs too may go up.





“The new Parliament building coming up in Delhi has a seating capacity of 1,000 MPs. So, with the number of MPs likely to increase, there is also a possibility for MLAs to go up. Also, the Assembly polls may come along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” he said.





The former chief minister also said that the government has not given a proper reply as to, in which co-operative society, irregularities were reported. “There are thousands of co-operative societies across Tamil Nadu and irregularities may not have happened in all of them,” he said.





Further, Palaniswami also lashed out at the DMK for failing to scrap NEET as promised during polls.





“The DMK has a history of never implementing its election promises,” he added.





On the waiver of jewel loans, Palaniswami said that 43 lakh people, including those who have pledged in nationalised banks were waiting with a hope that their loans will be waived as promised by DMK during elections. “But now even the waiver of jewel loans in cooperative societies hangs in balance,”he said.





Palaniswami said that the party’s campaign strategy for the local body polls is yet to be planned and it would be decided after a discussion with the party functionaries of the nine districts going to polls.