Civic polls: Residents plan boycott, scrutiny of candidates

Vellore :

Residents of Ammundi village panchayat in Katpadi panchayat union, which was allocated to SC (women) despite having only 2 members in the said category, have decided to boycott the poll. While Ammundi along with Kupathamottur form a panchayat union ward, Ammundi residents said they would boycott the polls and have also raised black flags - to highlight their grievance – atop their houses.





AIADMK Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu told DT Next, “Nobody from Ammundi has filed nomination for village panchayat president or panchayat wards, but Kupathamottur residents will vote.” Though Vanniyars are the dominant community here, “the area is an AIADMK belt and hence the reason for being allocated to the SC category,” Appu added.





In Gudiyattam taluk, residents and youth of Mothalapalli have placed a huge banner warning candidates that their names would be publicised on social media in addition to complaints being sent to the CM and CM’s special cell if they misuse government funds. The banner also stated that accounts should be presented during gram sabhas and it would be cross-checked with RTI queries.





Meanwhile, Congress sources said two-time Vellore panchayat union chairman CK Devendran has planned to contest as an independent.





However, AIADMK sources revealed that not many candidates were willing to shell out money following DVAC raids on former minister KC Veeramani’s premises. “Candidates will have to spend money themselves as the party will not extend financial support mainly because of the large number of candidates,” a party source revealed.





Residents of Naikaneri near Ambur were up in arms a day ago when they heard that a resident of Kambikollai near Ambur filed nomination to contest from their panchayat.