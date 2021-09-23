Man who married Dalit woman dies on visit to attend grandad’s funeral

Chennai :

The deceased A Gowthaman of Karani village near Arani, a caste Hindu, married Amulu of Aavoor village near Ponneri, a Dalit woman, in March 2019 after they developed a relationship during their train trips to work in Chennai. Amulu worked as a nurse at a private hospital, while Gowthaman worked at a cell phone service centre.





While the couple stayed on rented premises in Teynampet, Gowthaman often visited his hometown on the weekends. The couple recently shifted to Aavoor after Amulu delivered a female child.





On September 17, Gowthaman went to Karani after his grandfather had passed away. However, since he did not return till Monday, Amulu lodged a man-missing complaint at Ponneri police station and sent her brother Praveen to Karani village. The latter, shocked to find obituary posters of Gowthaman, informed Amulu who rushed to Karani village with the infant. On Tuesday, she lodged a complaint at Arani police station raising suspicion about husband’s death.





While Gowthaman’s family members remain absconding, police after preliminary inquiries said Gowthaman who reached Karani village for grandfather’s funeral allegedly hanged self at the house the same evening.





He was reportedly rushed to the Periyapalayam government hospital, but declared brought dead. However, the family members brought Gowthaman’s body from the hospital without conducting a post-mortem and cremated it on Saturday afternoon without informing Amulu. Arani police have registered a case and are looking for Gowthaman’s family members.