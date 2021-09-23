Draft EIA notification in Tamil will be published by Oct 21, court told

Chennai :

The submission was made before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu by advocate Kumaraguru appearing for the Union government, adding that a similar assurance in this regard was given by the Centre to the Delhi High Court that the Draft EIA notification would be published in all regional languages on or before October 21.





However, appearing for the petitioner, advocate Shankar Shanmugam contended that the Union government had issued the Draft EIA notification without holding due public consultation, which was mandated in the process of issuing such notification. That was the second limb of the prayer, which has not been addressed, he said.





Following this, the bench observed that the Union government should also pay attention to the second aspect of ensuring much wider public participation in the release of such notification.





“It will be open to the Union government to address this issue,” the court said while adjourning the case for further hearing to eight weeks.