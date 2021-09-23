Innovation hubs for students to be operational soon

Chennai :

A senior Higher Education Department official said the works to establish these have been completed. The Innovation Hub Tiruchirappalli was established at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, while the one in Coimbatore was set up at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore.





The hubs would provide facilities to nurture new ideas and help develop inquisitive perspectives in the youth about today’s industrial needs. They have science labs, technological gadgets and tools, and school and college students would be encouraged to use the hubs to create innovative products for the benefit of the society.





The department is planning to establish such hubs in all districts, the official said.





The projects were completed on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis by the National Council of Science Museums, Ministry of Culture, and Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre that is under the Higher Education Department.





The centre is also implementing the “Ariviyal Palagai (science board) scheme to popularise science concepts in Tamil with financial assistance from Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology.





“Under this scheme, Ariviyal Palagai, a Tamil e-magazine containing science articles will be published every month. In addition, workshops and orientation programmes for journalism students on science communication, training programmes for the science communicators and various science activities for school students will be organised,” he added.