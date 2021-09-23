TN records 1,682 new cases and 21 deaths

Chennai :

Coimbatore continues to report the highest number of cases at 235, followed by Chennai, 194; Erode, 130; Chengalpattu, 110; and Tirupur, 101.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is at 1.1 per cent, where Coimbatore recorded the highest TPR of 2 per cent; Mayiladuthurai, 1.8 per cent; Tirupattur, 1.7 per cent; Namakkal, Krishnagiri, and Cuddalore, 1.5 per cent each. The State recorded 21 more deaths, taking the total to 35,400.





A total of 1,627 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 25,97,943. As many as 1,51,802 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.