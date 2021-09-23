Tamil Nadu civic poll nominations likely to cross 1L mark: Officials

Chennai :

Local bodies in Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi wore a festive look on Wednesday, as hundreds of aspirants filed their nominations on the last day. The total number of nominations is likely to be above one lakh, said officials, adding that nominations would be scrutinised on Thursday and some are likely to be declared elected unopposed from Friday.





Meanwhile, during a video conference with Collectors on Wednesday, State Election Commissioner V Palani Kumar asked them to form poll complaint cell and to submit their findings and action taken report in cases of alleged auctioning of councillor posts. Election officers should ensure that pandemic norms were followed during campaign and also on the days of polling – October 6 and 9, he said, also urging the Collectors to ensure that officials on election duty were fully vaccinated. The State Election Commissioner also asked them to furnish the details of daily seizures by flying squads.





A press release from the TNSEC said ensuring multi-tier security for polling stations, counting centres and strong rooms were also discussed. The provision of round the clock CCTV camera surveillance was reviewed, it said, adding that the Commissioner urged the Collectors to start printing and distributing booth slips.