Survey across Tamil Nadu to identify dropouts in govt schools due to pandemic

Chennai :

After it was done under Chennai Corporation limits, the Tamil Nadu government has started conducting door-to-door surveys in a bid to identify school dropouts, especially in the State-run educational institutions.

Accordingly, the survey will be conducted in all habitations through a mobile application that has features to pull out specific information on these potential dropouts along with geo-tagging of survey activity.

Explaining about the work, a senior official from the School Education Department said teachers and volunteers, who will be engaged to carry out survey at the doorsteps, will have the mobile application and in which they would enter the details, including the reasons for the dropouts.

Claiming that it was estimated that about 30,000 children might have dropped out of the schools this year especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown situation, he said, special focus will be given to the immediate enrolment of the identified children during the survey.

"Due to the pandemic, it is likely that many children may have discontinued their studies especially at the elementary (primary) and middle-level schools and gotten displaced," he said.

Stating that a sum of Rs 9 crore has been earmarked for carrying out the survey activity, the official said before the COVID-19 pandemic situation the retention rate for the state at the primary level is 99.25%, upper primary is 98.6% and secondary is 96.75%.

"The retention rate might have reduced since the closure of schools at the elementary level since March 2020," he said adding that the district level education officers will not only make sure immediate enrolment of the dropouts during the survey, but also ensure that whether they attend physical classes when schools were opened to them.

Pointing out that the government was expected to make a decision soon on opening schools from the primary level, he said, "To encourage the existing students, it was also planned that all the welfare measures including distribution of textbooks and other learning items should reach before they attend the physical classes".

The official said special focus will also be given to girl students in order for them to continue their education after primary and upper primary levels by establishing more hostels. "The government also allocated Rs 11.72 crore in this regard," he added.