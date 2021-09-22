99-yr lease period ends, officials retrieve 3 buildings in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

Thanjavur Corporation officials recovered buildings worth Rs 100 crore that were leased for 99 years on Tuesday.





Sources said that there were several buildings, including the famous Thanjavur Union Club, Cauvery Lodge and Jupiter Theatre, owned by the Thanjavur civic body and they were leased for 99 years to private parties. However, despite the lease period getting over, the private parties failed to return the properties to the Corporation.





The officials said that the lease period for Cauvery Lodge and Jupiter Theatre had expired in May while there was no proper document maintained for the Union club.





Subsequently, the civic officials sent a notice to the lessees two months back and instructed to vacate the buildings, but they paid no attention to the notice and continued to enjoy it.





On Tuesday, the Corporation Commissioner K Saravana Kumar ordered the officials to display the notice of recovery in front of the buildings and seal them.





Based on the order, the Executive Engineer Jagadeesan, Assistant Executive Engineer Rajasekaran and officials went to the buildings and displayed the notice and made a public announcement about the repossession of the buildings.





“The lessees were advised to vacate the buildings within 14 days,” said AEE Rajasekaran.