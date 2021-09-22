Movement mooted for NEET abolition

Chennai :

Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting, which adopted five resolutions in this regard, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani said that there was fundamental difference between the laws enacted by the previous AIADMK and incumbent DMK regimes seeking exemption for the state from NEET.





“They (AIADMK regime) did not constitute a committee. The previous government did not exert pressure whenever needed. This (DMK) government has not only exerted pressure and opposed NEET ideologically, but it constituted a committee of experts and analyzed various facts and statistics,” Veeramani said, referring to the 165-page report of Justice AK Rajan committee.





Asked about his confidence, the DK president, accompanied by DMK deputy general secretary A Raja and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, said, “The facts, statistics and reasoning put out by the Rajan committee are comprehensive and thoroughly justify the law.” Work is on to prepare people to face it politically, he said.