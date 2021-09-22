Don’t expand Tiruchy Corpn: Lalgudi, Musiri

Thiruchirapalli :

The public hearing for the Corporation expansion was held in which District Collector S Sivarasu presided. A large number of residents from Lalgudi and Musiri panchayats raised concerns about future of the farming activities. “There are several water bodies in the locality and we depend on them for our agricultural activities. If the urban body limit is extended it will certainly affect our livelihood, hence the plan should be withdrawn,” said A Selvaraj, a Lalgudi resident. Soon, many residents raised opposition and asked Sivarasu to recommend the government to drop the plan. They also threatened protests.





The Collector told them that their suggestions would be heard from all the people and they would be compiled and sent to the government. “The government is very particular that the agricultural lands should not be disturbed in the expansion,” the Collector added. The expansion plan ensures 75 per cent of people out of 386 persons per sq km should be non-farmers, the Collector told the reporters later.