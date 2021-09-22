Kanimozhi Somu, Rajeshkumar file nominations for RS bypoll

Chennai :

Accompanied by Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior DMK leaders, Kanimozhi and Rajeshkumar filed their nominations with returning officer cum State Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan at the Secretariat.





The applications would be scrutinized on September 23 and candidates would be allowed to withdraw their nominations on September 27. Election of the DMK duo to the Upper House of the Parliament would be a mere formality, as it was for their party colleague MM Abdullah who filled the vacancy caused by the demise of AIADMK MP Mohammedjan earlier this year. The strength of DMK in the Rajya Sabha would increase to 10 seats following the nomination of the two members.





Daughter of former DMK union minister NVN Somu, Kanimozhi is a practising obstetrician-gynaecologist. She had unsuccessfully contested in the 2016 Assembly elections from T Nagar. Rajeshkumar, who also hails from a DMK (political) family, was the district head of the party youth wing before his elevation as in charge of Namakkal party unit.





Speaking to reporters, Rajeshkumar and Kanimozhi jointly “thanked party president cum Chief Minister MK Stalin for giving them the opportunity.”