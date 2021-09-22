CM Stalin distributes welfare aid worth Rs 1.5 cr

Chennai :

The welfare measures include distribution of free houses for 12,093 beneficiaries at the total cost of Rs 255.73 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 2,217 works related to drinking water schemes such as construction of overhead tanks, water pipes and construction of ground level tanks at the cost of Rs 129.79 crore.





In the function held at Secretariat, the Chief Minister distributed work cards for 208 beneficiaries under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme, distributed funds to the tune of Rs 5.48 crore for 233 beneficiaries to setup sheds for cattle and sheep, gave orders to construct wells for 24 beneficiaries at the cost of Rs 1.22 crore and so on.





The Chief Minister also gave orders for laying new roads and maintenance of existing roads and small bridges under TN Rural Roads Development scheme. Under the scheme works will be carried out in 4,978 roads at the cost of Rs 862.22 crore. CM also gave orders to construct 96 school buildings and walls under the Integrated School Infrastructure Development scheme at the cost of Rs 14.13 crore.





The Chief Minister further handed over orders for taking up 4,024 works at the cost of Rs 273.79 crore. The fund for the works will be taken from various schemes and from the 15th Finance Commission.