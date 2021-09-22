TNEA: Tentative college allotment for special categories today

Chennai :

The tentative allotment assumes significance this time as this academic year the students studied in government schools would be getting a 7.5 per cent horizontal quota.





A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts engineering admissions in the state, said that a total of 15,161 government school students, who studied from Class 6 to Class 12, have enrolled to pursue various engineering courses.





This year, a total of 476 colleges, including Anna University have as many as 1,51,870 against the total student enrollment of 1,38,531.





“Of the total 15,161 students from government schools, who have enrolled, only 11,390 applicants could avail 7.5 per cent horizontal quota according to their rank list,” he said adding, “however, the rest of the students from state-run schools will also get engineering admissions as this year seats are more than the total enrollment.”





Stating that students will have one day to confirm their allotment, the DOTE official said that the provisional allotment will be made on September 24.





He said that as per the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s announcement initial deposit will be refunded for the government school students availing seats under the 7.5 per cent quota on a preferential basis.





The official said if they have any grievance regarding government school students ranking, the applicants can get detailed guidance at the Students’ Facilitation Centre, established across all the districts.





In addition, to tentative allotment will also be released on Wednesday for other special category applicants such as eminent sports person, wards of ex-servicemen and differently-abled person along with students from state-run schools.





The four-round of online counselling for students falling under the general category will begin from September 27 and would end on October 17.