OPS, EPS flag govt’s shortcomings

Chennai :

OPS in a statement said that the newly elected government was on the process of removing the tiles and granite stones laid over the roadside footpaths. The DMK government is draining taxpayers’ money by executing aesthetic pedestrian projects, which are of no use. Some of these sites have well cemented foot paths filled with tiles, but to benefit the contractors, the footpaths are broken and slippery tiles are being laid.





The tiles and granites put during the previous AIADMK regime where rough providing extra grip for walkers, particularly the aged and pregnant women, but the contractors fixed by new government are putting up shiny tiles that are slippery and costly as well. I don’t understand the need to break footpaths and relay it ahead of monsoon, he said.





In another statement, AIADMK joint coordinator EPS said that the state has failed to address the issue of sea erosion along Nagapattinam coast. The AIADMK leader said that in the past 45 days the Nagapattinam coastline has been continuously losing its beach area due to erosion and the sea has intruded about 100 metres into mainland. More than 10 houses and street lamps have been eroded and the state has not taken any action in this regard.





However, the present DMK government is not attending to it, EPS added.