Civic elections: Collectors told to form flying squads

Chennai :

In a communication to the district election officers of Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore and Tirupattur to ensure that the poll code of conduct is implemented in letter and spirit. Pointing out that the civic polls are due on October 6 and 9, the TNSEC urged the district election officers to conduct search and raids in areas that are suspicious for model code of conduct of violations. Liquor distribution to voters, cash for votes and other freebie inducements should be monitored and the seized cash and freebies should be produced before the local magistrate, the communication said.





TNSEC also urged the poll officials to book cases against those who violate the model code of conduct by campaigning against the corona protocol measures and ensure that the polls are held in a free and fair manner.





During the model code period, graffiti, billboards and campaign hoardings should be banned in all the areas where the local panchayats polls are due, TNSEC said.





AIADMK releases final list, talking with BJP





Meanwhile, the seat sharing talks between BJP – AIADMK continued for the local body polls and more than 65,000 nominations were filed by aspiring candidates. The AIADMK also announced the final list of candidates for the town panchayats and the village panchayats. The AIADMK candidates will be withdrawn in areas given to our allies, AIADMK sources said. September 22 will be the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of nominations will be on September 23. Last date for withdrawal will be September 25.