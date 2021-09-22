Flying squad seizes cash and gifts

Chennai :

The local body elections for nine districts have been scheduled for October 6 and 9 and the model code of conduct is in effect at Kancheepuram as well. On Tuesday morning, the flying squad was checking vehicles at Konerikuppam in Kancheepuram when Swaminathan of Kancheepuram was found carrying 250 Kubera lamps in his car. The officials also found Raja, of the same locality, travelling with 300 new cotton towels. Since both of them did not have any documents for the source, the items were seized.





In another incident, the flying squad at Iyengarkulam in Kancheepuram found Prem Kumar, of the locality, travelling with Rs 1 lakh in his car. As he could not produce documents for the source of the cash, the officials seized the money and handed it over to the election officer.





Meanwhile, the police, on Tuesday, seized musical instruments from independent candidates who were marching with a band towards the Walajabad Union office to file their nomination. Cases were filed against the candidates for breaking the election rules and COVID protocols.