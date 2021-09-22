Tamil Nadu records 1,647 new cases and 19 deaths

Chennai :

The highest of 218 new cases were reported in Coimbatore on Tuesday, while all other districts reported less than 200 cases. Chennai saw a decline in the cases and recorded 198. Meanwhile, Erode reported 112 cases and Chengalpattu, 109.





The overall TPR stood at 1.1 per cent and the highest positivity rate of 2.3 was recorded at Thanjavur. Chennai recorded 1 per cent positivity rate currently. As many as 1,49,619 people were tested in the State, with active cases surging to 16,993.





As many as 19 people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 35,379. The highest of three deaths were reported in Tirupur.





A total of 1,619 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total to 25,96,316.