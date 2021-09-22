4 Kodanad case accused to be inquired

Coimbatore :

Police said that summons had been issued to four persons, who were on conditional bail. “Of them, an inquiry will be done with Santhosh Sami and Manoj on Wednesday, while two others Deepu and Jithin Joy have been asked to appear on September 24,” said an official privy to the investigation. Meanwhile, the district police quizzed the family members of Kodanad estate computer operator B Dinesh Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide after the heist.