Pharmacist gets 1-year jail term

Thiruchirapalli :

On November 9, 2018, the VAO of Sirukalathur village received information that a pharmacist, who was identified as P Palaniyandi (47) was practicing allopathy medicine and treating the people and was even using injections on the ‘patients.’ Police registered a case based on complaint from the VAO and arrested Palaniyandi. On Tuesday, the Magistrate Senthil Kumar awarded one-year imprisonment to Palaniyandi and a fine of Rs 1,000.