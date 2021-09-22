15 tonnes of PDS rice seized in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

On a tip off that a heavy load of rice has been smuggled to other districts from Thanjavur, the revenue officials rushed to Mathakottai from where the rice has been transported. The officials led by Thanajvur Tahsildhar Manikandan and Taluk Supply Officer Samathuvaraj found that the rice bags have been loaded into trucks. Subsequently, they seized one lorry and three mini vans with rice loads and police arrested eight workers.