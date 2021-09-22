Supplementary charge sheet filed in Pollachi sexual assault case

The CBI on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in Pollachi sexual assault case in the Mahila Court in Coimbatore.
Coimbatore:
Already, the investigative agency has filed a charge sheet against the accused on charges of sexually exploiting several girls and video recording the act to extort money. As a supplementary charge sheet was filed, all the nine accused persons were produced in the court. Also, they were given copies of it. The court has posted the next hearing in the case to September 29.
Conversations