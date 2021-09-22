CM Stalin to open export conclave today

Chief Minister MK Stalin is all set to inaugurate an export conclave to be held on Wednesday in Kalaivanar Arangam.
Chennai:
In the conclave, organised by the state in association with the Centre and various export oriented confederations, the Chief Minister will release ‘Tamil Nadu Export Development Policy’ and a booklet on export in MSMEs. The conclave titled ‘Rise in export- growth in Tamil Nadu’ is held as part of ‘Trade and Commerce week’ celebrated by the Centre as part of 75 years of our Independence. MOUs on investments will be signed.
