Task force formed to expedite PMAY in Tamil Nadu's rural pockets

The state on Tuesday issued a Government Order (GO) to form a task force to expedite Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural)-the scheme to provide free houses for rural poor.
Chennai:
The task force will be headed by the Secretary of Revenue department in which Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj will be the vice Chairman. The task force has been entrusted with the duty of selecting the beneficiaries based on the socio-economic data of 2011 and to provide them free land to construct houses.
