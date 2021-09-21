Engg academic level on free drop, says Anna univ report

Chennai :

The Higher Education Department had been allowed to conduct online BE and BTech semester exams between November and December 2020. The office of the Controller of Examinations of Anna University, which had declared the results, said that only two colleges across the State managed to get a 100 per cent overall pass.





A senior administrative staff of the university said the performance in the previous semester exams, held between April and May 2020, was better with a total of 30 engineering colleges getting cent per cent pass.





“Only 40 engineering colleges have secured 99 per cent overall pass percentage in November-December 2020 semester exams,” he said. The academic performance data further said that of the total number of students who appeared for the exams, not even one from three engineering colleges in Namakkal, Tirupattur and Vellore could secure the pass mark. In April-May 2020, the performance was better with not even a single college reporting zero pass percentage.





P Thirunavukkarasu, president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said the lockdown has severely affected the studies of students. “Since there were not many physical classes for the past one and a half years, many rural students, who do not have internet access, were severely affected,” he said.





The participation of students in online classes was also very poor, badly affecting their performance, he added.





K Elengovan, a Physics teacher in a private engineering college on the outskirts of the city, said the number of hours in the online classes was less compared to physical ones. “In addition, students could not learn well as practical labs were closed for a long time,” he said.



