NEET to push TN backward: Panel

Chennai :

“If NEET continues for a few more years the health care system of TN will be very badly affected. There may not be enough doctors for primary health centres. Further, the rural and urban poor may not be able to join medical courses. Tamil Nadu, as a State, would go down in the rank among states in medical and health care systems,” the committee, appointed in June to study the impact of NEET in TN, said.





The DMK, in its poll promise, said it would take steps to exempt TN from NEET. Based on the committee report, the State government passed a legislation ensuring the same. The report of the committee was made public on Monday. Government sources said the anti-NEET legislation was widely appreciated across states.





The recommendations of the committee were completely followed by the State government as the Bill to seek exemption for NEET brings all medical colleges in the State under the Act and proposes stringent punishment for violators.