State will pay all fees of 7.5 pc quota students: CM

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, announced that the State government will bear the complete educational expenses of government school students, selected under the 7.5 per cent reservation for professional courses.





More than 12,000 students will benefit from this and the government will spend Rs 250 crore on this per annum. The CM distributed admission letters for engineering students thus chosen at a function held at Anna University. “I saw in the news a student urging the government for help. Now, I am going to make a happy announcement for parents and teachers—the State government will take care of all the expenses such as tuition, and hostel fee of government school students,” the CM said.





The legislation to provide reservation in professional courses was passed by the government in the recently concluded Assembly session. Stalin also said that out of the total government school students, 69 per cent were from rural areas and they would benefit from the reservation. The previous AIADMK government had passed a similar law for medical courses.





On the same lines, Stalin also announced to provide free higher education for government school students.