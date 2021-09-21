COVID-19: TN logs 1,661 new cases, 23 deaths

Chennai :

While the daily cases saw a slight decline, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State are nearing 17,000. Currently, there are 16,984 active cases, with the highest of 2,191 cases being reported from Coimbatore, followed by 2,043 active cases in Chennai.





On Monday, the highest number of 211 cases were reported in Coimbatore and 205 cases in Chennai. Erode and Chengalpattu recorded 117 and 111 cases respectively. All other districts had less than 100 cases.





While the overall TPR stood at 1.1 per cent, the positivity rate in Chennai came to 1 per cent and the highest 2.4 per cent was reported in Thanjavur.





As many as 23 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the State, taking the total number of cases to 35,360. The highest number of five deaths were reported in Thanjavur.





As many as 1,623 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 25,94,697. In the past 24 hours, 1,52,483 people were tested for the pandemic virus in the State.