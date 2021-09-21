New SOPs issued for conduct of technical exams including typewriting, shorthand

Chennai :

After postponing two exams due to the pandemic lockdown, the DOTE is all set to conduct technical exams from September 22. More than two lakh students are expected to appear for the exams.





As per the usual schedule, technical exams would be conducted twice a year, in February and August. However, due to the pandemic and lockdown measures, these exams could not be conducted in August 2020 and February 2021.





Accordingly, the DOTE, which controls all institutes of commerce education, would conduct exams batch and rotation-wise. The notification issued by the DOTE said about 1.5 lakh students would appear for typewriting exams in both junior and senior grades this year. In addition, about 50,000 candidates would be appearing for Shorthand exams and about 20,000 for Accountancy.





The new SOP has strictly instructed the students and candidates who will be appearing for the technical exams to wear triple-layer face masks as a part of safety measures. In addition, the management of institutions has been instructed that there should be a two-metre gap between each student in the exam hall.





A register containing the details including the mobile number and residence address of the candidates should be maintained at each exam centre. Apart from the availability of hand sanitisers at the entrance, sales of snacks and food items are strictly prohibited even near the exam centre.





Authorities concerned were asked to keep the medical team ready with the help of local bodies during exam time in case of emergency.





There are about 3,500 commerce institutions, including about 300 in Chennai, across the State imparting training in typewriting, computer and shorthand skills besides commerce short-term courses.