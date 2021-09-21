Breather for EPS, OPS as plea against amending AIADMK constitution dismissed

Chennai :

After the amendment, the then Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam became the coordinator and then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy became the joint coordinator to together guide the party after the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu, before whom the plea moved by advocate Ramkumar Adityan came up for hearing, said the ECI cannot be expected to interfere with the internecine issues of every party and find out whether its rules and regulations had been followed scrupulously.





“ECI’s acceptance of the amendments to the party rules does not appear to be out of order since such acceptance was just a ministerial act performed on receipt of communications from authorised representatives of political parties,” the bench held while pointing out that such grievances have to be carried to a civil court.





The petitioner had submitted that the death of late party chief J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, and the developments that transpired thereafter had led to the AIADMK general council adopting a resolution to substitute the all-powerful post of general secretary with coordinator and joint coordinator posts. This was against the party’s constitution, the plea contended.





Arguing that the ECI should not have approved the amendment that brought about a drastic change in the party’s structure, it also insisted on conducting the intraparty elections as per AIADMK’s constitution that existed in 2016.