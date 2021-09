Madanur based 108 ambulance crew never dreamt that their honesty would be talk of town. Umashankar of Chengalpattu met with an accident on the national highway at Vadakattupatti.

File Photo Vellore : The ambulance crew, including driver M Babu and EMT P Ramya not only moved him to Vellore GMCH, they also took care of the two children vehicle and ensured his cash totaling Rs 1.03 lakh, a gold watch and ID cards were safe. Officials hailed them.