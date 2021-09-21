ATM theft bid foiled, 3 arrested

Arakkonam police arrested three persons and are searching for five others in connection with their plan to rob nearby ATMs on Sunday.
Vellore: Based on information that an 8-member gang with deadly weapons was loitering around the Arakkonam railway yard, police rushed to the spot and surrounded the gang. In the melee, 5 persons managed to escape while three identified as Prakash (22) of Arakkonam, Boopathi (24) of Chennai and Tejeswaran (24) of Bengaluru were rounded up and later arrested.
