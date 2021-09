Two youths died on the spot after the two wheeler in which they were travelling was hit by a private bus in Tiruchy on Monday.

Representative Image Thiruchirapalli : Malik (26) and his friend Shajahan (36) from Ariyamangalam were proceeding to their house at Ukkadai when a private bus bound for Tiruverumbur hit the two wheeler. They were tossed off the road and died on the spot. Eyewitnesses blamed the private bus driver for over speeding which resulted in this accident.