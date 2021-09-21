Village prez threatens Tangedco official

A woman revenue supervisor from Tangedco S Sivasankari (38), in Thanjavur was reportedly threatened of dire consequences by a panchayat president belonging to AIADMK and her husband for imposing fine for misusing the power supply.

Representative Image Thiruchirapalli : The official lodged a complaint with the Executive Engineer against Pinnaiyur panchayat president Nirosha and her husband Pakkeeswaran who refused to pay the fine and threatened her. The official spread a video recording of the threats on social media which went viral on Monday.