Woman, paramour held for killing girl

A woman’s paramour killed her 7-year-old daughter and they threw the body into Grand Anicut canal on Sunday.
Thiruchirapalli: Police recovered the body on Monday and arrested the duo. Vijayalakshmi (30), a widow from Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai district had an illegal affair with one Vettrivel (36) from Gorikulam in Thanjavur. On Saturday night, Vettrivel assaulted Vidya (7) for crying under the influence of alcohol. Vidya died on the spot and they threw the body into GA canal to hide the murder.
Conversations