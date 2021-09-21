Tue, Sep 21, 2021

Woman, paramour held for killing girl

Published: Sep 21,202102:49 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A woman’s paramour killed her 7-year-old daughter and they threw the body into Grand Anicut canal on Sunday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Thiruchirapalli: Police recovered the body on Monday and arrested the duo. Vijayalakshmi (30), a widow from Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai district had an illegal affair with one Vettrivel (36) from Gorikulam in Thanjavur. On Saturday night, Vettrivel assaulted Vidya (7) for crying under the influence of alcohol. Vidya died on the spot and they threw the body into GA canal to hide the murder.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations