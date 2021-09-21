AIADMK releases first list of candidates for civic polls

The Opposition AIADMK on Monday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming civic polls even as the seat sharing talks between the AIADMK and the BJP is dragging on.
Chennai: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the candidate list for the post of councillors in nine districts where the polls are due on October 6 and 9. The AIADMK also appointed two former legislators Mythili Thirunavukarasu and Walajahbad Ganesan as additional election managers for Kancheepuram district. The ruling DMK had also started releasing district wise candidates’ list from Monday. The candidate list running into few hundreds had brought some disappointment among the BJP workers who are eyeing seats in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, but the AIADMK has the practice of withdrawing their candidates if the seats are given to their allies, a BJP insider told DT Next. BJP state general secretary Karu Nagarajan and former deputy mayor Karate R Thiagarajan on Monday held talks with the AIADMK leaders on seat sharing. Meanwhile, the nominations to local body polls continued and so far more than 20,000 people have filed nominations to contest in the civic polls.
