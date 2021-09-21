Desilting of drains commence ahead of NE monsoon

Coimbatore :

The clean-up drive, which commenced on Monday, will be completed in five days till Friday. Inaugurating the works to desilt Seelavari lake in Salem, Nehru said that there is a possibility for the northeast monsoon to cause flooding and stagnation of water. “Water stagnation may cause breeding of mosquitoes and result in spread of dengue and malaria. In order to avoid such issues, a mega clean-up drive has been organised in all corporations, municipalities and town panchayats across the state,” the Minister said.





For the purpose of cleaning, the storm water drains have been segregated as big, medium and small. “To remove the silt accumulated in drains, adequate men and machinery were deployed,” he added.





A total of 97,550 workers and 9,097 machinery were engaged to desilt the drains across the state. Lakes and waterbodies across the state were also to be desilted to improve the ground water table.





As part of ‘nagarathukkul vanam’ (urban forest) project, the Minister earlier inaugurated planting of 1,000 saplings at a government school.





P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, said after inspecting the process to desilt storm water channel at Silayaneri near Anaiyur in Madurai on Monday, most of the waterbodies have touched their full level and authorities were taking steps to ensure public safety.





During the tenure of former chief minister M Karunanidhi in 2006, underground drainage works were carried out in 72 wards of Madurai Corporation with the financial support of the Centre. Such works were done at Rs 1,200 crore and channels were also desilted, he told reporters.





In Thoothukudi, Collector K Senthil Raj has called for weeklong desilting of channels across the district. All departments would be involved in the process.





Meanwhile, Collectors of Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet started mega storm water drain desilting works on Monday. In Vellore each of the 4 corporation zones were allotted 2 JCBs and a tipper truck to remove sullage with work starting in the Kagithapattarai area, according to corporation sanitation officer Sivakumar.





Similarly in Tiruvannamalai, Collector B Murugesh ordered desilting of all channels. In Ranipet, Collector Baskara Pandian flagged off the desilting near Rajeswari theatre inArcort town.