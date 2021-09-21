Tech edu in 14 colleges in regional languages: Pradhan

Significant progress is being made in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and in tune with one of its major recommendations, 14 engineering colleges across 8 states shall impart technical education in 5 regional languages, Union Minister for Education, Skill development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.
Thiruchirapalli:
The move, the Minister said, will promote the country’s regional languages and “ensure that our aspiring youth can pursue technical education without worrying about language barriers.”
He virtually inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing, at a cost of Rs 7 crore at NIT Tiruchy.
