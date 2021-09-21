DMK, strong critic of Rule 110, follows in steps of AIADMK

Chennai :

According to Rule 110 of TN Assembly Rules, a statement made by a Minister on a matter of public importance with the consent of the Speaker shall not be debatable and the Minister desiring to make a statement under the Rule should intimate the Speaker in advance and a copy should be given to the Chair.





Till 2011, Rule 110 was used sparingly by both DMK and AIADMK leaders. After 2011, the Rule was widely used by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The Rule 110 was so frequently used that former Speaker P Dhanapal once said that Jayalalithaa has created a Guinness record in 110 announcements.





Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who succeeded Jayalalithaa, went a step ahead and made thrice the number of Rule 110 announcements taking the total tally to 1,704 in the last 10 years. The frequency of Rule 110 announcements increased to such an extent that DMK started raising its voice against the rampant use of the Rule.





Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, in 2016, questioned in the Assembly the need for new announcements under Rule 110 when there was budget and demand for grants session for which Jayalalithaa replied that the left out announcements were made as Rule 110 announcements after consulting the finance secretary.





Condemning the praise heaved on the Rule 110 announcements by former Ministers and denying chance for DMK to speak on the announcements, the DMK had even walked out of the Assembly. When it was expected that DMK would abandon the practice, Chief Minister MK Stalin made 10 announcements under Rule 110.





Political analysts say that announcements made under Rule 110 is just for the sake of political image. “Stalin wants to take his image to new heights and so is making announcements under Rule 110. There is no difference between the DMK and the AIADMK in this issue,” said political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy.





However, the DMK camp says that there was a difference between DMK and AIADMK in using the Rule. “We are not against Rule 110, but against the misuse of the Rule. It should be used for emergency purposes, but during the rule of Jayalalithaa every single announcement was made under Rule 110. Moreover, people voted for Stalin and it will be appropriate for Stalin to make the key announcements. Apart from key announcements there were several debates in the Assembly and even former ministers like KA Sengottaiyan praised the government for allowing healthy debates,” said DMK organising secretary and MP RS Bharathi.