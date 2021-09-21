12 booked for abusing 3 tribals over elopement of girl

Coimbatore :

The accused belong to Vellala Gounder while the tribal people are from Irular community. Police said the boy, aged 19 from Pannipatti village and hailing from Irular community had eloped with the 21-year-old girl from Palacode. Thereafter, a group of 12 persons had kidnapped the trio, identified by police as M Raja, C Govindaraj, and K Kumar to a mango farm and tortured them seeking information about the girl. In a complaint to Marandahalli police, the tribals alleged that they were beaten, forced to drink liquor and some of the accused urinated on them. The incident came to light after one among the victims managed to escape and inform his villagers, who then rescued the two others.





The trio took treatment at Dharmapuri Government Hospital. Based on their complaint, police have booked a case against 12 persons identified as D Veeramani, S Anandan, M Murali, R Settu, M Murgesan, M Prakash, M Dasarathan, V Prabhu, G Shankar, T Sathish, G Senthil and K Gandhi. Police said that the accused were on the run and a search is on to nab them. Further inquiries are underway.