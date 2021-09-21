Veeramani calls out media for exaggerating raid details

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters in Tirupattur on Monday on the recent DVAC raids at premises related to him, he said, what appeared in the media was an attempt to sully his image and the reputation of his family, which was involved in various businesses and provided employment to around 10,000 persons.





Showing copies of DVAC statements given to him after the raids, he said the gold seizure mentioned was only 2,574 grams or 300 sovereigns whereas he had mentioned more than this amount in the Assembly poll related affidavit. “On knowing this, they returned the gold,” he said.





Similarly, the US $2,508 amounting to Rs 1.80 lakh in Indian currency was meant for his daughter’s education as she had joined a course in Australia. “Though $5,000 was needed, I had only the above amount at home,” he added. Cash taken from his house was only Rs 5,600 and not lakh or crore as mentioned in the media, he added. Referring to cars, he said, “my father sent me to school in a Mercedes Benz after I developed a liking for cars. The Rolls Royce mentioned was a vintage vehicle which I drive occasionally.” Regarding the sand found in his compound, he said, “It was meant for construction purposes and I have bills to prove that it was a bona fide purchase. As I am involved in business I have ensured transparency always as there are bills and quotations for all commercial transactions.”





He said what DVAC officials took away included a Rs 6,000 bill for spectacles for his son and another bill of a similar amount for RO water.