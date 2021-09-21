DMK, allies seek action on fuel hike, farm laws, snooping row

Chennai :

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja, led the black flag protest at Anna Arivalayam, while party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and treasurer TR Baalu, headed the protests in Teynampet, CIT Colony and Tambaram, respectively.





Opposition parties, led by Congress, had decided at an all-party meeting last month to hold nationwide protests for 10 days from September 20 demanding reduction in fuel prices, repeal of farm laws and fair probe into Pegasus spyware scam.





Speaking to reporters Udhayanidhi referred to the DMK’s opposition to farm laws, including an Assembly resolution passed a fortnight ago and said the price of domestic LPG cylinder has increased Rs 25 per month in the last few months and petrol and diesel price was also being hiked regularly. “We have reduced petrol price by Rs 3 per litre, as was promised in the poll manifesto. However, the Centre is increasing the prices of fuel regularly.”





Reiterating that the DMK has been opposing divestment of PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings), Udhayanidhi said the BJP regime was selling them and the agitation would continue till their demands were met. Joining the issue with him, Kanimozhi who led the protest in the city, said, “There are no jobs and people are suffering salary cuts. Meanwhile, the price of petrol and diesel has increased regularly. As a result, all prices have gone up. How will people live?”





Kanimozhi, parrying a query on bringing petrol and diesel under GST bracket, said, “They (Centre) are already not giving what is due to us (states). If petrol and diesel are also brought under GST, the states will lose that revenue too.”





CPI general secretary D Raja led his party’s black flag protest at Denkanikottai and CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan in Chennai.